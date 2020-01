Tennessee coach Kellie Harper reacts to a call during the team’s NCAA college basketball game against East Tennessee State on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, Johnson City, Tenn. (David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier via AP)

HARTFORD, Conn.- The matchup of Connecticut versus Tennessee was perhaps the biggest rivalry in women’s college basketball for more than a decade. After a 13-year hiatus, the teams play Thursday at 7 p.m. on ESPN in Hartford, Connecticut. Follow our live coverage from WATE 6 Sports Director Marshall Hughes.

(On our app and can’t see the live coverage? Go here.)