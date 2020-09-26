Local drive-in theater hosting UT Tailgate Party for the Vols’ season opener Saturday night

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Parkway Drive-In in Maryville will be hosting a ‘University of Tennessee Tailgate Party’ for the Vols’ season opener Saturday night against South Carolina.

The drive-in says that gates open at 6 p.m., admission is free and the game will be projected on the big screen. Full concessions will be open as well.

They are advising spectators to adhere to the following:

All Drive-In rules apply

No cooking or grilling

“We will not condone the consumption or possession of alcohol at the event”

This event is presented by Contact Care, and those attending can donate to them as well.

