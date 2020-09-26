MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Parkway Drive-In in Maryville will be hosting a ‘University of Tennessee Tailgate Party’ for the Vols’ season opener Saturday night against South Carolina.
The drive-in says that gates open at 6 p.m., admission is free and the game will be projected on the big screen. Full concessions will be open as well.
They are advising spectators to adhere to the following:
- All Drive-In rules apply
- No cooking or grilling
- “We will not condone the consumption or possession of alcohol at the event”
This event is presented by Contact Care, and those attending can donate to them as well.
LATEST STORIES
- CDC ranks Halloween activities by COVID-19 risk: No trick-or-treating, crowded parties or indoor haunted houses
- Sonic adds Halloween-inspired drinks to its menu
- Local drive-in theater hosting UT Tailgate Party for the Vols’ season opener Saturday night
- Knox County reports 22nd COVID-19 death in September, 107 new cases & 130 new inactive cases
- No injuries reported in partial collapse of Bristol hotel under construction