KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Mississippi State blasted three home runs to down Tennessee 8-3 and even the series.

The Bulldogs flipped the script from Game 1. Chloe Malau’ulu crushed a two-run shot just barely over the left-center field wall to take a 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the frame, UT evened the game up. Lair Beautae bounced a single up the middle to cut the lead in half. Then Rylie West tied it up with a sac fly.

The Bulldogs added found the big stick in the third inning. Mia Davidson cracked a solo shot. Jackie McKenna followed it up later with a three-run dinger to open the game up.

The Lady Vols trailed 8-2 in the seventh inning but tried to mount a comeback. Zaida Puni knocked in Beautae with a single to trim the lead to five, but that’s as close as UT would get.

Malau’ulu finished the game 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Davidson also went 2-for-4. Paige Cook was a perfect 3-for-3 with one RBI and one run.

Erin Edmoundson threw three innings giving up eight hits and six runs. Edmoundson falls to 14-4 on the season. Nicola Simpson, Samantha Bender and Ryleigh White gave four innings of relief and two earned runs.

UP NEXT: The Lady Vols will look to win the rubber match at noon on Sunday.