Longhorns’ leading tackler leaving Texas for Vols

Texas linebacker Juwan Mitchell (6) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Texas linebacker Juwan Mitchell is trading in his burnt orange for Big Orange.

The Longhorns leading tackler last season announced Monday on Twitter he is going to play for Tennessee this fall. The junior from Newark, New Jersey, had 62 tackles in 10 games last year. He started eight games for Texas.

Mitchell also had four-and-a-half tackles for loss, one quarterback hurry, one pass breakup, and one fumble recovery last year. He will join a depleted linebacker corp that saw linebackers with Henry To’o To’o, Quavaris Crouch, Kivon Bennett, and J.J. Peterson all entering the transfer portal.