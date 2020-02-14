LSU owns fourth quarter as No. 25 Lady Vols fall 75-65

BATON ROUGE, La. (WATE) – No. 25 Tennessee dropped its third game in row on Thursday as LSU pulled away late in a 75-65 win.

The Lady Vols trailed by one point entering the fourth quarter before the Tigers outscored Tennessee 26-17 in the final 10 minutes.

Rennia Davis, who missed Tennessee’s last game as she recovered from an illness, was held to four points in the first half before finishing with a team-high 19 points. The junior guard was the only Lady Vol to score double figures.

Lou Brown and Tamari Key each chipped in nine points, Jaiden McCoy added seven while Jazmine Massengill finished with six.

LSU had three players score double figures, two of which that went for over 20. Khayla Pointer scored a game-high 24 points while Awa Trasi added 22.

Tennessee hosts No. 16 Texas A&M Sunday at 3 p.m. on ESPN2.