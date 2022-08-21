KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Running back Lyn-J Dixon is no longer with the University of Tennessee football program.

Dixon transferred to the Tennessee Vols from West Virginia on Aug. 3. He played four seasons with Clemson before transferring to West Virginia. Before he even took a snap with the Mountaineers, he made his way to Rocky Top.

Dixon compiled 1,420 rushing yards during his four-year tenure with the Tigers.

The news was first reported by Rivals’ Austin Price and later confirmed to WATE by a UT spokesperson.