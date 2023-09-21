KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With the United States Women’s National Soccer Team set to begin a new era, M.A. Vignola could write her name into University of Tennessee history this week by becoming the first Lady Vol to ever suit up for the team.

Vignola was officially called up by U.S. Soccer on Sept. 16 ahead of two friendly matches against South Africa.

A university spokesperson confirmed that the 25-year-old defender is the first current or former Lady Vol to ever be selected to the senior U.S. women’s national team. She could join an elite shortlist of fewer than 300 players who have appeared for the national team since their first international match in 1985.

The Cincinnati native played at Tennessee from 2016-2019, earning All-SEC and United Coaches All-Region honors as a junior and a senior, before beginning her professional career in Iceland.

Vignola signed with Angel City FC, a Los Angeles-based club in America’s top women’s soccer league, in 2021.

She has enjoyed a breakout season this year, playing in 15 matches with 12 starts while scoring two goals from the left back position. The National Women’s Soccer League named her to their Best XI of the Month in June.

The first match kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on TNT in English and on Universo and Peacock in Spanish.

With the match taking place at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, she could make her national team debut in her hometown. The second friendly match be held on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 5:30 p.m. It will also be broadcast on TNT in English and Universo and Peacock in Spanish.