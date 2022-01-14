KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – With the 100th season of college football at Neyland Stadium now in the books, construction of multimillion-dollar renovations are well underway to modernize the historic venue and improve fans’ gameday experience.

Construction has begun on an all-new lower west sideline section featuring chair-back seat enhancements with a field-level club accessible within those sections to feature restrooms, a bar area and food action stations. Work is also underway to construct a new videoboard that will overlook a party deck space in the stadium’s north upper deck.

Renovation work began one day after the Vols win over Vanderbilt to conclude the 2021 regular season. The project is expected to finish by Sept. 1 ahead of Tennessee’s season opener against Ball State.

Prior to the 2021 season, the stadium was upgraded with a state-of-the-art LED lighting system for light shows before and during night games. Expansion of fireworks to the roof of the north end zone as well as west and east skybox rooftops provided more emphatic celebrations for Tennessee touchdowns and victory.