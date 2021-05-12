Manning in Knoxville? Vols baseball teases ‘VFL known for arm’ to throw out first pitch Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — “The Sheriff” may be coming to town Friday night.

Tennessee baseball isn’t wasting pitches this weekend as they will play host to No. 1 Arkansas in a series that will pit the top two teams in the Southeastern Conference against each other. The No. 4-ranked Vols are hosting a number of promotions for the three-game set at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Tickets are already sold out for the series. Attendance will be at full capacity for all three games, the first Tennessee sporting events to be at full capacity since the beginning of the pandemic.

In a release the athletic department teased to a former VFL throwing out the first pitch on Friday.

“Vol Nation won’t have to travel to Omaha to see a VFL known for his arm throw out the ceremonial first pitch,” the release states.

Former Vols quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning is known for his “Omaha” check-down call. The city of Omaha, home to the College World Series, is also the target for the baseball Vols.

First pitch Friday night is set for 6:30 p.m. Every seat in the grandstand will have a T-shirt with the throwback VFL jersey design or the Vols jersey.

Friday’s pregame festivities will also feature a pig roast and pulled pork sandwich giveaway. The first 350 fans in attendance will receive a voucher for a pulled pork sandwich, while supplies last.

On Saturday, all Vol fans are encouraged to take part in the first-ever Checker Lindsey Nelson Stadium event by wearing the color that corresponds with their ticket location and section. Visit CheckerLNS.com to find out what color to wear by entering your seating section. First pitch is at noon.

The series finale will feature pregame ceremonies honoring eight senior Vols beginning at approximately 12:30 p.m.