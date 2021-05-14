Manning, ‘The Sheriff’ returns to Knoxville to throw first pitch in Vols baseball series against Arkansas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Peyton Manning, “The Sheriff” was back in town Friday night to throw the first pitch in No. 4 Tennessee baseball’s opener against No. 1 Arkansas.

The former Vols quarterback and two-time NFL Super Bowl champion arrived at Lindsey Nelson Stadium with his cleats in hand.

Manning, with his throwing arm warmed up after a few moments in the bullpen, walked out to the pitcher’s mound and threw the first pitch at 6:22 p.m. Shortly after, he shook hands with a Vol baseball player and signed the ball.

Tennessee will play host to No. 1 Arkansas in a series that will pit the top two teams in the Southeastern Conference against each other. The No. 4-ranked Vols are hosting a number of promotions for the three-game set at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

