March Madness: Vols earn a No. 5 seed, will face No. 12 Oregon State in the opening round

NASHVILLE, Tn. , — Game 10 of the 2021 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament played between Alabama and Tennessee, Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the Bridgestone Arena in NASHVILLE.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s time to dance. Tennessee men’s basketball landed a No. 5 seed in the Midwest Region of the NCAA Tournament and will begin its tournament run in Indianapolis on Friday against No. 12 seeded Oregon State.

After a two-week delay due to COVID-19, the Volunteers started off red hot rolling through non-conference opponents, eclipsing the century mark in points in back-to-back games to start the season off 6-0.

The Vols kept it rolling with a significant win over then 12th ranked Mizzou, handily beating the Tigers on the road 73-53. The team then hit its first road bump of the season facing the SEC Champion Alabama Crimson Tide, who dominated from beyond the perimeter to hand the Vols its first loss on the season. The team went 5-3 in the first stretch of SEC play in January before seemingly heating back up after beating then 15th ranked Kansas 80-61.

But then came February when inconsistency plagued the team, filled with highs and lows that knocked Tennessee out of the AP Top 25 for the first time on the season and left people wondering how the Vols would fare in March.

The team adding some reassurance after beating Florida in back-to-back games, knocking the Gators out of the SEC Tournament thanks to a career-day from Yves Pons who broke an SEC Tournament record and school record with nine blocks. The Vols then dominated the number one team in the SEC for majority of the 40 minutes until Alabama got it going from three-point range to knock Tennessee out of the tournament, 73-68.

Despite the heartbreaking loss the Vols (18-8, 10-7 in SEC) are starting to hit their stride once again.

The Beavers (17-12) earned its NCAA Tournament berth by upsetting No. 23 Colorado in the PAC-12 Championship, 70-68 to earn the program’s first-ever conference title.

The Beavers opened its first conference title game in 33 years with hot three-point shooting, 40% and withstood a late push from Colorado to earn the title.

The Beavers are competing in its first NCAA Tournament since 2016.