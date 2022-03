KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee men’s basketball landed a No. 3 seed in the South Region of the NCAA Tournament and will begin their tournament run in Indianapolis against No. 14 seed Longwood.

Vols will be going into the tournament fresh off a championship win against Texas A&M Sunday, the first SEC Championship win for the Vols since 1979.

The game will kick off on Thursday.