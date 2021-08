KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee running back and Maryville High School graduate Tee Hodge has entered the transfer portal, as first reported by 24/7 sports.

Hodge was a key contributor to Maryville’s state title in 2019. He compiled 1,006 yards and 15 touchdowns. The redshirt-freshman only appeared in one game on special teams for the Vols last season. He was also named to the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll.