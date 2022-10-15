KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee will be without two key players in this afternoon’s game against Alabama, according to ESPN.

Tennessee senior defensive back Jaylen McCollough will not play on Saturday against third-ranked Alabama after he was charged with aggravated assault, ESPN reports attributing the information to sources.

The sports network is also reporting Cedric Tillman, injured in the game against Akron on Sept. 17, also will not play in today’s game. Tillman had “tightrope” surgery on his left ankle in late September. The redshirt senior was instrumental in Tennessee’s Week 2 win over Pittsburgh, hauling in nine catches for 162 yards and a touchdown.

OT Gerald Mincey is expected to play, the network said.

McCollough, 21, was arrested on the afternoon of Oct. 9 in the Fort Sanders neighborhood near the UT Campus. A man told investigators he accidentally entered the wrong apartment, which was McCollough’s, after having been drinking. He alleged McCollough followed him outside the apartment and punched him, causing him to fall down the stairs.

The Georgia native has started 41 games over years at Tennessee and served as a defensive captain in each of the Vols first five games this season.

“Mr. McCollough is cooperating fully with both the University of Tennessee and Knoxville Police Department investigation into these allegations,” Attorney Chloe Akers told WATE in a statement. “He looks forward to a speedy resolution of this matter and maintains his complete innocence.”