Mickey Dearstone, David Cutcliffe among inductees to 2021 Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame

Duke football coach David Cutcliffe answers a reporter’s question during the 2018 Independence Bowl news conference in Shreveport, La., Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. Duke faces Temple in the NCAA college football game Thursday. (Rogelio V. Solis/AP)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Former Tennessee football offensive coordinator David Cutcliffe and the radio voice of Tennessee Lady Vols basketball for the past 22 years, Mickey Dearstone, are being inducted with the class of 2021 into the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame.



The 40th-annual Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame Dinner & Induction Ceremony will take place on Aug. 24 at the Knoxville Convention Center. VFL legend and soon-to-be NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning will be the guest speaker.

Cutcliffe and Dearstone will join Heather Sumpter Blakemore (track and field), Mike Caldwell (football), Donnie Graham (track & field official), Chris Groer (tennis), Lee Guetterman (baseball), Carly Pearson (para-athlete), Charlie Petrone (trainer) and Jay Wise (golf) in the class of 2021.

Cutcliffe, currently the head football coach at Duke, spend 20 years coaching the offense for the Tennessee Vols during two stints under coach Phillip Fulmer. Cutcliffe led the Vols to the 1998 national championship before leaving to take the head coaching position at Ole Miss.

Cutcliffe coached Peyton while at Tennessee and his brother Eli while at Ole Miss.



Dearstone, who also called play-by-play for Tennessee softball for several seasons, has worked for Cumulus Broadcasting for 36 years, serving as program director and a morning-drive sports talk host on WNML.



In 2019, Dearstone was granted honorary member status in the UT Athletics Lettermen’s T Club.

Caldwell played 10 years in the NFL at linebacker. The Oak Ridge-native college football at Middle Tennessee State University and was drafted in the third round of the 1993 NFL Draft. He is currently a linebackers coach for the Super Bowl LV champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Graham was a track athlete at Powell High School and the University of Tennessee, specializing in the 100-, 220-, and 440-yard dashes as well as sprint relays.

Graham also taught and coached high school track at West, Bearden and Halls high schools.

As a member of the Knoxville Track Club, he was on the committee that originated the KTC Expo road race. Graham has been a primary starter for the KTC Officials since the group’s inception. He also earned the honor as starter for the TSSAA State Track Championships for 30-plus years.

Guetterman spent 11 years in the Major Leagues, predominantly with the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners. He was 38-36 with a 4.33 ERA and is a pitching instructor in Lenoir City.