KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee defensive lineman Darel Middleton has entered the transfer portal.

The 6’7 305 pound Knoxville native finished the 2020 season with 15 tackles and a sack. In 2019 he had 28 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble.

Middleton is the 26th Tennessee player to enter the transfer portal. Tennessee finished the 2020 SEC-only schedule with a 3-7 record.