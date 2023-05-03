Tennessee outfielder Kiki Milloy (9) runs during an NCAA softball game on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — University of Tennessee standouts Kiki Milloy and Ashley Rogers were named Top 10 finalists for the USA Softball Player of the Year award.

Milloy and Rogers become just the ninth and 10th players in program history to be named top 10 for the award. Monica Abbott is the only Lady Vol to ever win the award. She earned the honor in 2007.

Milloy ranks in the top 10 in the country in runs per game (1.46), home runs (19), slugging percentage (.931) and on-base percentage (.557). The senior is also hitting .420 with a 1.476 OPS.

Rogers currently has a 14-1 record with an ERA of 0.81. Her earned run average leads the SEC and ranks third nationally.

Tennessee is one of three schools with multiple finalists for the award. UCLA also has two nominees while top-ranked Oklahoma has three finalists.