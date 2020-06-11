MLB draft: Vols outfielder Alerick Soularie taken by Twins in second round

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Another round and another Vol is off the board. Alerick Soularie was drafted No. 59 overall and the next to last pick in the second round by the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.

Soularie hit 5 home runs in 60 at-bats and grabbed 17 RBIs before COVID-19 ended the season.

In 2019, Soularie batted .357 starting in 54 games. Finishing second on the team with 70 hits and led in runs with 52 total, helping the Vols to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2005. His dominant performance in 2019 earned him All-SEC First Team honors.

With the 59th pick in the #MLBDraft, we selected Alerick Soularie. Welcome to the #MNTwins! pic.twitter.com/gyXl8Kz8Ok — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) June 11, 2020

Other Tennessee baseball Vols looking to hear their name called are Zach Daniels and Jackson Leath.

Tennessee pitcher Garrett Crochet was the first Vol to hear his name called during the 2020 MLB draft. He was taken No. 11 overall by a fellow American League Central Division team, the Chicago White Sox.

