GAINSVILLE, Fla. (WATE) — Freshman outfielder Christian Moore finished the game 2-for-4, but the two hits helped carry the Vols to a 6-4 win.

Moore came up in the ninth inning with the bases loaded and two outs. The Vols were down 4-2. The outfielder drove a single into left to tie the game. Then in extras, the freshman clobbered his ninth home run of the season to put UT up 6-4. He wasn’t done. Moore robbed a home run to end the game.

The Vols trailed 4-0 headed to the seventh. The Gators played small ball to score most of their runs. A Jac Caglianone solo shot in the fourth was the only Florida run not scored by a sac fly or a hit by pitch.

The Vols rally started in the seventh with a Trey Lipscomb groundout. Jorel Ortega cut the Gators’ lead to 4-2 to start the ninth by blasting his ninth home run of the season.

Moore finished the day with four RBIs to increase his season total to 27.

Drew Beam completed four innings with one strikeout. The freshman surrendered four hits for three earned runs. Will Mabrey, Mark McLaughlin and Redmond Walsh held the Gators’ offense in check to help the Vols complete the comeback.

Tennessee swept Florida in Gainsville for the first time since 2001. The Vols 17-1 start to SEC play is the best start in league history.

UP NEXT: Tennessee hosts Xavier at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.