MOU: Heupel’s contract with Tennessee will be 6 years, $24M

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee will pay coach Josh Heupel $4 million annually in base and supplemental pay each year through 2027 according to a memorandum of understanding signed on Wednesday.
As part of the MOU, Tennessee will pay up to 50% of the buyout of Heupel’s contact from Central Florida. According to the Orlando Sentinel, that buyout is $3,593,750.
At Tennessee, Heupel will be paid $275,000 annually in base pay. He will also receive a monthly vehicle allowance of $1,700 or use of two university vehicles, a $35,000 moving allowance, 12 lower-bowl season tickets, and a temporary $10,000 housing allowance through June.
Other notes:
- If Tennessee fires Heupel without cause before Dec. 15, 2023, the university will pay 100% of the contract. Other payouts include 75% before December 2025 and 50% before the end of the would-be contract, Jan. 31, 2027.
- If Heupel chooses to leave before the contract ends he will owe the university $8 million until December 2022, $6 million until December 2023, $4 million until 2024, $3 million until 2025 and $2 million until 2026.