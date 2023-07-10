KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE-TV) – The first Vol to hear his name in this year’s MLB draft is right-handed pitcher Chase Dollander.

Dollander was picked ninth overall by the Colorado Rockies. He is the highest Tennessee player drafted in the Tony Vitello era. The 2022 SEC Pitcher of the Year finished the 2023 campaign with a 7-6 record and 4.75 ERA.

Maui Ahuna was the second Vol to be drafted in 2023. Ahuna was picked in the fourth round at No.117 by the San Francisco Giants.

The Kansas transfer appeared in 53 games with the Vols this season, recording a .312 batting average with eight home runs, 42 RBI’s and 43 runs.

Tennessee commit Carson Rucker was chosen by the Detroit Tigers in the fourth round. Carson’s older brother Jake Rucker was a three-year starter for the Vols and was picked in the seventh round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Minnesota Twins.

Right-handed pitcher Andrew Lindsey was picked 146th overall by the Miami Marlins. The Charlotte transfer took over the Friday starting role halfway through the season and finished with a 2.90 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 71.1 innings pitched.

Other local athletes chosen include Grainger High School pitcher Brady Smith, who was taken in the third round by the Dodgers, as well as Hardin Valley alum and Charlotte 49er Cam Fisher.