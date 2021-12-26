KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Officials with the Transperfect Music City Bowl announced Sunday that the official welcome party for the bowl game in Nashville has been canceled.

The party, originally scheduled for Monday at the Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville, was going to be the only joint player event during Bowl Week.

Officials specified neither team has reported COVID-19 issues and canceling the party was “out of an abundance of caution.”

The Transperfect Music City Bowl will be Thursday at 3 p.m. eastern time.