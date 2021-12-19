KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Navy Shuler, the son of former Tennessee quarterback Heath Shuler, announced via Twitter that he is transferring to Rocky Top.

“Rocky Top has always been my home,” said Shuler in a social post. “It’s time to return.”

The redshirt freshman quarterback spent this past season at Appalachian State, where he did not play. He will have four years of eligibility left.

Shuler added that he will be the fifth Shuler in his family to wear the orange and white.

His dad, Nate, spent three seasons at Tennessee. Nate started for two seasons in 1992 and 1993. He was named the SEC Player of the Year and Heisman runner-up in 1993.