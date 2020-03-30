NCAA: Eligibility for student-athletes impacted by COVID-19 gets extended by D-I Council

(WATE) – The NCAA Division I Council has voted to allow schools to provide spring sport student athletes an additional season of competition and an extension of their period of eligibility.
Winter sports were not granted an extra year of eligibility in the decision. Council members declined to extend eligibility for student athletes in sports where all or most of their regular seasons were completed.
“Members also adjusted financial aid rules to allow teams to carry more members on scholarship to account for incoming recruits and student-athletes who had been in their last year of eligibility who decide to stay. In a nod to the financial uncertainty faced by higher education, the Council vote also provided schools with the flexibility to give students the opportunity to return for 2020-21 without requiring that athletics aid be provided at the same level awarded for 2019-20. This flexibility applies only to student-athletes who would have exhausted eligibility in 2019-20.”NCAA
According to the NCAA, schools will also be able to use the NCAA’s Student Assistance Fund to pay for scholarships for students who opt-in for the additional eligibility flexibility in 2020-21.
