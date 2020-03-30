Breaking News
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee issues ‘Safer-at-Home’ order for state
Closings
There are currently 45 active closings. Click for more details.

NCAA: Eligibility for student-athletes impacted by COVID-19 gets extended by D-I Council

Orange & White Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is displayed at center court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh, for the NCAA college basketball tournament. NCAA President Mark Emmert says NCAA Division I basketball tournament games will be played without fans in the arenas because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

(WATE) – The NCAA Division I Council has voted to allow schools to provide spring sport student athletes an additional season of competition and an extension of their period of eligibility.

Winter sports were not granted an extra year of eligibility in the decision. Council members declined to extend eligibility for student athletes in sports where all or most of their regular seasons were completed.

“Members also adjusted financial aid rules to allow teams to carry more members on scholarship to account for incoming recruits and student-athletes who had been in their last year of eligibility who decide to stay. In a nod to the financial uncertainty faced by higher education, the Council vote also provided schools with the flexibility to give students the opportunity to return for 2020-21 without requiring that athletics aid be provided at the same level awarded for 2019-20. This flexibility applies only to student-athletes who would have exhausted eligibility in 2019-20.”

NCAA

According to the NCAA, schools will also be able to use the NCAA’s Student Assistance Fund to pay for scholarships for students who opt-in for the additional eligibility flexibility in 2020-21.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter

Trending Stories