KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It was not an easy feat, but the Lady Vols advanced to the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament after defeating Buffalo, 80-67.

Lady Vols Head Coach Kellie Harper said the tougher team wins in March, on Saturday UT showed its unwavering grit.

The Lady Vols opened the scoring with an 8-0 run to take an early lead.

Alexus Dye put Tennessee on the board with a layup, followed by a Rae Burrell mid-range jumper to put UT up, 4-0. Shortly after, Jordan Walker made a bucket, and then Burrell turned defense into offense, stealing the ball and scoring in transition to give the Lady Vols an 8-0 lead.

The Big Orange held Buffalo to 0-6 shooting from the field in the first four minutes if the game until the Bulls’ leading scorer Deyashia Fair ended Buffalo’s scoring drought with a shot from the win, 8-3. The Bulls made it a one-point game with a 7-0 run fueled by Fair.

Tennessee held onto its early lead, Dye attacked in the lane scoring 5 points in the first ten minutes to put UT up, 12-59 with 2:54 left in the first quarter. Freshman Karoline Striplin contributed in scoring with a layup to give Tennessee a 14-9 lead. But the Bulls answered with a 5-0 run capped off by a three-pointer Georgia Woolley that fell in off the rim. The Bulls took the lead. 17-15 at the end of the first.

Woolley opened the scoring for the second quarter with a three-pointer to extend the Bulls lead, 20-15. Tennessee responded with an 8-0 run to take the lead back, 23-20 at the 7:20 mark of the second quarter. It was a back-and-forth contest for the following four minutes, with multiple lead changes. The Lady Vols found a spark when Brooklyn Miles showed off her speed, scoring a layup off of a fast break. Walker took a charge to rev up the Lady Vols crowd and then finished inside on the possession to give UT a 31-28 lead. The Lady Vols kept the advantage heading into the locker rooms, 32-20.

The team’s exchanged buckets to open the third quarter, making for a tie game in the first two minutes, until the Big Orange pulled away with a 6-0 run. Burrell and Dye combined for 15 of UT’s 25 points in the stretch.

Fari scored five quick points for Buffalo playing inside out with a layup and shot from distance to tie the game 42 all at the 4:45 mark in the third. UT pulled away once again 6-0 run courtesy of a Burrell trey and an and-one from Tamari Key to lead, 48-42. Tennessee maintained its lead with two big buckets from freshman Sara Puckett to give UT a 53-46 lead. The Lady Vols outscored Buffalo, 25-21 in the stretch to take a 57-51 lead after three.

The Lady Vols kept its advantage in the final quarter. Fair hit a shot from beyond the arc to pull the Bulls within 5 but Tennessee went on a 10-run to give the Big Orange a 69-54 lead with 6:49 left in the game. Tennessee outscored the Bulls 23-16 in the fourth quarter to advance to the Round of 32, 80-67.

Up Next: Tennessee will face the winner of the Belmont vs Oregon game on Monday.