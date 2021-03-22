NCAA Tournament: Lady Vols to take on Michigan at 5 p.m. on ESPN2 Tuesday

Feb 28, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Lady Vols forward Jaiden McCoy (15) and center Kasiyahna Kushkituah (11) and guard Rennia Davis (0) stand with Tennessee Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper while being recognized during senior night before the game against the Auburn Tigers at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The broadcast details for the Tennessee Lady Vols NCAA Tournament second round matchup have been finalized.

Game time is set as the third-seeded Lady Vols will take on sixth-seeded Michigan on Tuesday night after beating Middle Tennessee State University in the opening round. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN2.

Michigan took care of No. 11 Florida Gulf Coast in their first round match up, 87 to 66.

If the Lady Vols avoid the upset and move on, they will face either No. 2 Baylor or No. 7 Virginia Tech in the Sweet 16.

Keys to the game