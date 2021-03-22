NCAA Tournament: Lady Vols to take on Michigan at 5 p.m. on ESPN2 Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The broadcast details for the Tennessee Lady Vols NCAA Tournament second round matchup have been finalized.
Game time is set as the third-seeded Lady Vols will take on sixth-seeded Michigan on Tuesday night after beating Middle Tennessee State University in the opening round. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN2.
Michigan took care of No. 11 Florida Gulf Coast in their first round match up, 87 to 66.
If the Lady Vols avoid the upset and move on, they will face either No. 2 Baylor or No. 7 Virginia Tech in the Sweet 16.
Keys to the game
- Lady Vols are 17-3 when scoring at least 65 (per ESPN)
- Michigan gives up just under 65 points per game
- So, if the Lady Vols can get to their average of around 72 points per game, they should be in a good position to move on.
- Rennia Davis needs to continue her high-level play as she is one of the best players in the country averaging just under 18 points per game and just over 9 rebounds a game.