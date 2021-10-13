KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For the first time in four years, Neyland Stadium will be rocking with 102,455 strong as the Tennessee Volunteers will host the Ole Miss Rebels in primetime on Oct. 16.

Not only will Tennessee welcome the No. 13 Rebels with a sold-out roaring crowd Saturday night, but #CheckerNeyland will be in effect, also for the first time since 2017.

The university is encouraging fans to arrive early as gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Those with digital tickets are also encouraged to download them to their mobile devices prior to arrival on Rocky Top.

The Vols are 4-2 and will take on former Vols coach Lane Kiffin-led Rebels who are 4-1 and coming off an exciting last-second win over Arkansas in Oxford.

How to watch Tennessee, Ole Miss game

The highly-anticipated content will be aired on SEC Network, with kick off set for 7:30 p.m.