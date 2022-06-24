KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – As major construction at Neyland Stadium continues, fans can rest easy knowing that the home of the Tennessee Volunteers will still be one of the biggest venues in college football after work is complete.

Renovation work began just one day after Tennessee’s regular season finale win over Vanderbilt on Nov. 27.

Construction has begun on an all-new lower west sideline section featuring chair-back seat enhancements with a field-level club accessible within those sections to feature restrooms, a bar area and food action stations. Work is also underway to construct a new videoboard that will overlook a party deck space in the stadium’s north upper deck.

Many fans were concerned that the new fan experience amenities would drop the maximum attendance below 100,000. A UT Athletics spokesperson said the new capacity will be 101,915, a reduction of just 540 seats.

Tennessee boasted the fifth-largest stadium in college football last season. If all other sites maintain their same capacity, LSU’s Tiger Stadium (102,321) would overtake Neyland Stadium in the top five. Tennessee would still have a slight edge on the two smallest stadiums over 100,000 in capacity: Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium (101,821) and Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium (100,119) in Texas.

Prior to the 2021 season, the stadium was upgraded with a state-of-the-art LED lighting system for light shows before and during night games. Expansion of fireworks to the roof of the north end zone as well as west and east skybox rooftops provided more emphatic celebrations for Tennessee touchdowns and victory.