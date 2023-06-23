Rendering shows Neyland Stadium following a series of renovations announced by the UT Board of Trustees in 2022. Photo: UTSports.com

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee System leaders will vote to approve nearly $90 million of additional funding towards the renovations of Neyland Stadium and Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville.

UT Board of Trustees will vote on two resolutions that would increase the budgets of both projects at their June 30 meeting in Memphis. Both funding requests attribute the need for additional funding to the rising costs of labor, material, and construction.

If approved, the budget for Phase 1 renovations to Neyland Stadium would increase by $49 million to $337 million.

The new total would be nearly double the original $180 million Phase 1 budget approved in 2021. Trustees approved a $108 million increase last year.

Total costs of Phase 2 renovations have not yet been finalized. The entire project was initially estimated to cost $340 million total when approved in 2017.

Trustees will also vote to approve increasing the Lindsey Nelson Stadium renovation budget from $56.8 million to $95.8 million.

After two College World Series appearances in three seasons, the home of Tennessee baseball will undergo major expansion through the start of the 2025 season. Enhancements include added seating and amenities along both baselines starting in 2024. Other proposals include wider concourses, added restrooms and more concession stand options.

Several major additions to Neyland Stadium have already been completed including improved lighting, a new chairback seating section with an indoor club space underneath, a new video board, and a standing-room-only social deck in the northern end zone.

Work has begun to provide Vol football fans with Wi-Fi connectivity. Some sections should have Wi-Fi access this fall with all areas expected to have access by fall 2024.

Other improvements like an expansion of concourses, larger entry plazas, luxury box renovations, and new restrooms are still to be completed. All renovations are expected to be completed by fall 2026.