KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – As major renovations to Neyland Stadium continue, Tennessee football fans have a chance to own a piece of history.

Numbered bench seats from Neyland Stadium will go on sale Wednesday online at utvolshop.com. The sale begins at 10 a.m. EST. Each customer will be able to purchase a maximum of four seats.

The price is $150 per seat and the sale is online only. Customers will not be able to select a specific seat for purchase.

Construction of an all-new lower west premium seating section is currently underway that will see the traditional benches replaced by extra-wide, padded 22” chairback seats with expanded leg room. Fans in this section will also have access to a field-level club with amenities like restrooms, bar area and food stations.

Work is also underway to construct a new videoboard that will overlook a party deck space in the stadium’s north upper deck.

Renderings show the future lower west club seating at Neyland Stadium Photo: tennesseefund.org

Rendering shows future lower west club premium seats at Neyland Stadium with chairback seating and access to a field-level club area. Photo: tennesseefund.org

Renderings show the future lower west club seating (left) at Neyland Stadium and the North endzone social deck (right) Photo: tennesseefund.org



The UT VolShop is the official campus store of the University of Tennessee. All store profits are returned to the university through student scholarships, campus building projects and community outreach.