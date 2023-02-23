KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Lady Vols knew they were going to have their hands full on the glass against South Carolina.

In the end, Tennessee was outrebounded 48-34 falling to the Gamecocks 73-60.

The first quarter looked promising for the Lady Vols. Tennessee held a 19-10 advantage, but South Carolina went on a 17-0 run late in the second quarter and never looked back.

The Gamecocks had four players score in double-digits. Zia Cooke led the way with 19 points. Kierra Fletcher chipped in 15. Brea Beal and Aliyah Boston tallied 11.

Rickea Jackson continued to find ways to score. The senior finished with 21 points. It was her fifth straight game with 20 or more points. Jordan Horston posted a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Karoline Striplin poured in 11. This is the fifth time in her career she’s scored 10 or more points.

With the loss, the Lady Vols are locked into the three-seed at the SEC Tournament.

UP NEXT: The Lady Vols hit the road to play their final game of the regular season. Tennessee clashes with Kentucky on Sunday at 2 p.m.