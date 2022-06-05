KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — No. 1 Tennessee baseball scored 6 runs in the top of the ninth and defeated Georgia Tech, 9-6 to advance to its second straight super regional.

It’s the first time in program history the Vols won back-to-back regionals.

Freshman right-handed pitcher Drew Beam got the start on the bump against the Yellow Jackets.

It was a scoreless game until the bottom of the third when Georgia Tech struck first. A throwing error made by shortstop Cortland Lawson allowed a pair of Georgia Tech runners to score with two outs to give the Yellow Jackets an early 2-0 lead.

The Yellow Jackets piled on in the bottom of the fourth. Beam gave up a single and then a two-run homer and the Vols found themselves in the four-run hole for the second straight night. Will Mabrey took over for Beam on the mound and struck out Jad Jackson swinging and forced a ground out to end the inning.

Beam threw 3.1 innings and gave up 4 runs, 2 earned, on 3 hits, and walked 4 batters. The righty also struck out two of the 17 batters he faced.

The Vols found themselves fighting to come from behind for the second straight night. Tennessee cut the deficit to two in the top of the fifth. Luc Lipcius reached first base on an error from Georgia Tech and Evan Russell came home to put the Vols on the board, 4-1. Then Jordan Beck grounded out to the third base, plating Tennessee’s second run to make it a 4-2 affair.

In the bottom of the fifth, Mabrey struck out two batters and gave up two singles. But Tennessee’s defense cut the threat. Cortland Lawson corals a single in the infield, which allowed Jorel Ortega to cut the runner at home for the final out.

The Vols continued to chip away at Georgia Tech’s lead in the top of the seventh. Dawson Brown relieved Zach Maxwell who struck out a game-high 11 batters through 6 innings of work. Tennessee took advantage of the pitching change. Lipcius hit a lead-off double down the left-field line, followed by a single from Jordan Beck. Then, Trey Lipscomb powered a single to right field and drove home Lipcius to cut the deficit to 4-3. Jorel Ortega grounded into a double play to end the top half of the inning.

With the game on the line, the Vols found a way to get the bats going.

Jared Dickey pinch hit for Seth Stephenson and hit a leadoff single in the top of the ninth to set the tone. Kyle Booker pinch ran for Dickey and showed off his speed by reaching second on a fielder’s choice, while Lipcius reached first. Jordan Beck recorded his second hit of the night, a huge RBI double to center field to tie the game 4 all. The Yellow Jackets intentionally walked Drew Gilbert to load the bases for Lipscomb. The senior third baseman was hit by a pitch to give the Vols its first lead of the game, 5-4. Christian Moore came in clutch for the second straight night and powered a 2-run single to extend UT’s lead to 7-4. Evan Russell added an RBI single, followed by a sacrifice fly from Cortland Lawson to give the Vols a 9-4 lead.

Alcoa product Redmond Walsh closed the show. Walsh gave up two runs in the bottom of the ninth but put the game to bed with his third strikeout of the inning.

Up Next: Tennessee will host Notre Dame in the Super Regional on Friday, June 10 at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.