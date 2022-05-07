KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Tenessee salvaged a win on Saturday afternoon defeating Kentucky in game three, 7-2.

Tennessee got the bats going after a subtle offensive output over the weekend. Seven different Tennessee players recorded a hit in the abbreviated seven-game inning, led by Drew Gilbert and Cortland Lawson who both finished with two hits and combined to score three times. The two also drove in two runs.

Tennessee struck first to take a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Jorel Ortega hit a single to get on base and then scored in a double to center field by Gilbert.

Kentucky responded in the bottom of the third with back-to-back doubles to tie the game at 1. Drew Beam, who got the nod on the bump, then limited the damage by recording three straight outs.

The Vols regained the lead in the top of the fifth courtesy of a solo-homer from Lawson, marking Tennessee’s first blast of the series to put UT in front, 2-1. The Wildcats answered with a run in the bottom of the inning to tie the game back up at 2.

The Vols took control in the sixth inning after Luc Lipcius hit a single that sailed over the first baseman’s head into right field scoring two runners to give Tennessee a 4-2 lead. Later, Jordan Beck broke it open in the top of the seventh with a three-run shot to left field to put Tennessee ahead, 7-2. Redmond Walsh set the Wildcats down in order in the bottom of the inning to put the game to bed and pick up his third win of the season.

Beam and Walsh held Kentucky to two runs (one earned) on six hits in game three.

Up Next: Tennessee returns to Knoxville for a midweek matinee against Bellarmine on Tuesday, May 10 at 6:30 P.M. The team then hosts No. 16/22 Georgia in another Thursday-Saturday series.