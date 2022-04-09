KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — No. 1 Tennessee baseball pulled off the comeback in the series opener with the Missouri Tigers to improve to 10-0 in SEC play. Tennessee becomes the first team since the 1994 Gators to open the year with 10 straight conference victories, tying a league record.

Eight different pitchers took the mound to combine for 16 strikeouts in Tennessee’s 8-3 victory over the Tigers on Friday night. Junior right-handed pitcher Mark McLaughlin picked up his first win of the season and fourth of his career.

Eight total Vols tallied at least one hit with seven recording at least one run, headlined by a 3-for-4 game by Christian Scott who sparked the Vols rally in the seventh. Evan Russell recorded his eighth home run of the season, crushing a three-run shot over the left-field wall in the eighth to give Tennessee a 7-3 lead. UT scored four runs in the stretch to put the game to bed, 8-3.

Tennessee extended its program-best win streak to 21 to improve to 29-1 overall on the season.

Up Next: The Vols look to clinch a series win over the Tigers on Saturday. The first pitch is set for 7 P.M.