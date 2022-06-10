KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee starting outfielder Drew Gilbert and pitching coach Frank Anderson will miss Game 2 of the Knoxville Super Regional after being ejected on Friday night. Gilbert argued a 1-0 strike call and was ejected.

Tennessee closed their largest deficit of the season to two runs but ultimately fell short of a comeback, falling to Notre Dame 8-6.

Sophomore right-handed pitcher Blade Tidwell started on the bump for Tennessee. Tidwell had only given up 3 home runs through 36.0 innings of total work this season until Friday.

Notre Dame did not waste any time with the long ball. Carter Putz crushed a two-run home run to right-center field in the top of the first inning to give the Fighting Irish an early 2-0 lead over the Vols. Notre Dame proceeded to crush home runs in the second and third inning to take a 5-0 lead over Tennessee.

Jordan Beck managed to cut the deficit to four runs with a fly out deep to center field to score Cortland Lawson. But Notre Dame powered back to extend its lead.

Left-handed pitcher Will Mabrey took over in the top of the fourth and gave up a three-run shot from Jack Brannigan that gave the Fighting Irish an 8-1 advantage and Tennessee its biggest deficit of the season.

Ben Joyce took over for Mabrey on the mound and stuck out Jack Zyska swinging for the final out.

The Vols continued to chip away at Notre Dame’s lead in the bottom of the fourth. Trey Lipscomb crushed his 22nd home run of the season to cut the deficit, 8-2.

Joyce kept the Fighting Irish scoreless in the top of the fifth, the inning Notre Dame did not leave the yard. However, the bottom of the inning proved costly for Tennessee. Gilbert was tossed after arguing the umpires call and Anderson was tossed as well.

Tennessee mustered up some offense in the bottom of the sixth. Jorel Ortega blasted his 18th homer of the season to cut UT’s deficit to 8-3.

Tennessee continues to rally in the bottom of the seventh. Jordan Beck hit a single to right-center. Then, Jared Dickey worked a walk and advanced Beck to second. Dickey then advanced to second on a wild pitch and sent Beck to third. With runners in scoring position, Lipscomb powered a double through the left side to score both and cut Tennessee’s deficit, 8-5.

Joyce threw 3.1 scoreless innings and only gave 2 hits while striking out 5 batters. Wyatt Evans took over for Joyce in the top of the eighth and struck out back-to-back batters. Evans walked a batter giving up pitching duties to Camden Sewell and closed the inning with a line out.

In the bottom of the night, Jordan Beck hit a solo home run in a last-ditch effort to cut the deficit, 8-6 but the Vols ultimately could not pull off the comeback.

Up Next: Game 2 of the Knoxville Super Regional begins at 2:00 PM at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.