KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- No. 1 Tennessee drops its first conference series of the season on a rainy Saturday afternoon in Lexington.

Game two between Kentucky and Tennessee resumed at Kentucky Proud Park after rain on Friday night suspended play in the eighth inning. The contest began in the top of the eighth with Drew Gilber facing a new pitcher with a 2-2 count with one out. Gilbert grounded out for the second out. Them, Trey Lipscomb flied out to the right field for the final out of the top half of the inning.

Kentucky added to its lead in the bottom of the eighth with an RBI groundout by Oraj Anu to give the Wildcats a 5-2 lead. Sean Harney pitched the final 1.2 innings for Kentucky to pick up his first save of the season.

The Vols now look to avoid its first sweep of the season.