Tennessee improvs to 11-0 in conference play, the best league start by any team in SEC history

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Jordan Beck stepped to the plate with the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth and added another chapter to the “Mike Hancho” legend. Beck hit a no-doubter Grand Slam to give the Vols a 7-2 lead.

Beck’s big bat was just one of four Tennessee home runs to power the Vols past Mizzou 11-4, and improve to 11-0 in SEC play. UT is the only team in league history to open conference play at 11-0 since its expansion in the early 1990s.

Tennessee trailed by two runs heading into the bottom of the second, but Trey Lipscomb opened the inning going yard to give put the Vols on the board, 2-1. The very next batter, Jorel Ortega, followed suit with a solo shot to left field to tie the game at 2. Then Evan Russell stepped up to the plate and did the same to take a 3-2 lead. Three consecutive home runs clear over left field to mark the first time the feat happened in a game since 2019.

The Tiger added two runs in the top of the third to regain the lead, 4-3. A pitcher’s duel ensued for the next couple of innings until Beck’s big blast broke open Tennessee’s lead, 7-4.

Tennessee added three more runs in the seventh and one in the eighth. Jared Dickey singled to center field and pushed Russell and Luc Lipcius home. In the eighth, Cortland Lawson doubled to left field putting runners on second and third, before Lipcius took advantage of a wild pitch to give the Vols an 11-4 lead.

Chase Dollander earned his sixth win of the season, punching out 10 batters over 6.2 innings of work. He improved his SEC-leading strikeouts to 70.

Tennessee clinched a series win and improved its win streak to 22 while painting its perfect record of games played at Lindsey Nelson Stadium this season. UT also improved its record to 30-1 overall.

Up Next: Tennessee looks to tie a program record for sweeps in a season with a win over Mizzou on Sunday. The first pitch is set for 12:30 P.M. EST.