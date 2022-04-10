KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- No. 1 Tennessee earned its seventh series sweep of the season, tying a program record, after a 4-3 victory over the Missouri Tigers. The Vols improve to 12-0 in SEC play and become the first-ever team in SEC history to do so.

Luc Lipcius put Tennessee on the board with a solo shot in the bottom of the third to give the Vols a 1-0 lead. Then in the bottom half of the fifth with a runner on base, Licpcius blasted his ninth homer of the season to give the Vols a 3-0 lead. In the same inning, Drew Gilbert doubled to left field pushing Jordan Beck home to give Tennessee a 4-0 lead.

Missouri battled back by scoring two runs in the top half of the seventh. The Tigers then threatened to tie the game in the top of the ninth. Josh Day hit a sac fly to score Ross Lovich and cut the lead to 4-3.

Redmond Walsh stifled the Tiger’s rally, forcing Trevor Austin to hit a groundout to third to put the game to bed.

Freshman right-handed pitcher Drew Beam picked up his seventh win of the season. He threw 6.1 innings and punched out a career-high seven batters. Beam allowed two runs on six hits before handing the game over to Will Mabrey. Mabrey threw 1.1 innings in relief until Walsh came out of the bullpen. The closer threw 1.1 innings, allowing one run on two hits to lock up UT’s win and earn his fifth save of the season.

The graduate senior now has 21 career saves and is only two behind tying VFL Todd Helton for the most in program history.

Tennessee remains undefeated at home and improved it’s win streak to 23, tying LSU for the second-most consecutive wins by an SEC team ever. The Vols improve to 31-1 overall.