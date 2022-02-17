KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Alabama used a barrage of 3-pointers after a delayed start Thursday night to blow past No. 12 Tennessee, 74-64.

Storms around Tuscaloosa interrupted on-court warmups before the Crimson Tide’s Brittany Davis hit the first of the team’s 10 threes. Alabama outscored the Lady Vols 8-3 to close out the first quarter and take a two-point lead, 16-14.

Davis would finish with 23 points on the night on 8-of-15 shooting. She also pulled down six rebounds and was 4 of 8 from beyond the arc. As a team, Alabama was 10 of 25 from the 3-point line.

The Lady Vols Rae Burrell fouled Megan Abrams to open the second quarter leading to two points from the charity stripe for the Tide. The teams traded buckets until Alabama was able to go on an 11-0 run to take a 38-25 lead.

Sara Puckett and Burrell got a pair of buckets to cut Tennessee deficit to nine heading into halftime, 38-29.

Alabama would extend its lead after the half with an 8-1 run and never look back.

Tamari Key led the Lady Vols with a season-high 20 points on the night. She also grabbed 13 rebounds and had two assists. Burrell finished with 13 points off the bench.

Alabama’s Abrams led all scorers with 27, including a perfect 7 of 7 from the free-throw line.

The No. 12 Lady Vols drop to 21-5 on the season and 10-3 in Southeastern Conference play. Alabama improved to 13-11, 4-9 in conference. Tennessee will travel Sunday to Columbia, South Carolina, to take on the Gamecocks. Tipoff between the Lady Vols and No. 1 South Carolina is at 1 p.m. on WATE.