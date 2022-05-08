KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- No. 12 Tennessee softball closes out the regular season by breaking out the brooms.

Tennessee defeated No. 16 Auburn, 3-1 in the game three on Sunday afternoon. With the win, the Lady Vols (38-15, 15-8 SEC) earned the No. 3 seed and a double-bye in the SEC Tournament.

Sophomore Ryleigh White had a stellar performance in her fifth start in the circle. The right-handed pitcher retired 19 of the first 20 Tigers she faced. White had a near-complete game throwing 6.1 innings, only giving up one earned run on three hits and a strikeout. She picked up her third win of the season.

It was a pitcher’s duel until the fourth inning, Kelcey Leach singled up center field to score Amanda Ayala to give Tennessee a 1-0 lead. Super senior Ashley Morgan built on the Lady Vols’ lead, after hitting a single up the middle to score Ivy Davis and give UT a 2-0 advantage.

Ayala added a key insurance run in the sixth inning. The fifth-year outfielder hit her first home run since March 19th in her final regular-season game, giving Tennessee a 3-0 lead. Auburn got the bats going in the seventh, hitting a solo homer and a double to threaten a comeback. But Erin Edmoundson shut down the Tigers. The pitcher secured her first save of the year by striking out the first batter for the Tigers’ second out and forcing the other into a ground out to put the game to bed.

Up Next: Tennessee opens postseason play on Thursday, May 12 in the SEC Tournament in Gainseville. The Lady Vols will face the winner of the LSU-Mississippi State game at 12 P.M. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.