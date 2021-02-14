No. 16 Tennessee falls to No. 6 Texas A&M in road battle, 80-70

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Lady Vols posted-back-to-back losses for the first time this season, after falling to No. 6 Texas A&M 80-70 on Sunday afternoon.



In her first game back, after missing the Kentucky game due to Covid-19 protocols, Lady Vols senior Rennia Davis led all scorers with 25 points (including 13 of Tennessee’s 21 fourth-quarter points).

Junior Rae Burrell and Sophomore Tamari Key also ended the day in double figures. Burrell poured in 18 points while Key had a double-double (10 points, 10 rebounds).



Five Aggies ended regulation in double-figures, led by senior Destiny Pitts who had 18 points.

UP NEXT: Tennessee closes out a three-game road-stand on Tuesday against Mississippi State. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 P.M.