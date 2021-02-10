No. 16 Tennessee improves to 7-4 in conference play after beating Georgia 89-81

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes looks at the scoreboard in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee won 92-84. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- No. 11 Tennessee welcomed the Georgia Bulldogs to Thompson-Boling Arena Wednesday night, replacing originally scheduled opponent Florida.

The Vols were without the reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year in Yves Pons, who was resting a sore knee. In the first half, it was no Pons, no problem.

The Vols held the Bulldogs to 26 points at the half, while playing some of their most efficient offense on the season.

Tennessee went on an early 7-0 run to give them a 13-8 lead over Georgia in the first five minutes.

The Vols continued to connect with the basket, making five of their shots with 8:56 left in the first half outscoring Georgia 12-5 to extend their lead to 31-21.

The Vols ran a balanced attack shooting 55% from the field and pouring it on from the perimeter, shooting 53%, including two buzzer-beaters to head to the locker rooms with a 44-26 lead at intermission.

The Vols continued their momentum in the second half, marked by a Keon Johnson dunk that is SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays worthy and put the Vols up 49-28.

So what do Keon Johnson's teammates think about his monster #SCTop10 dunk tonight?#Vols pic.twitter.com/mqb1G8SDAI — Kellyanne Stitts (@KellyanneStitts) February 11, 2021

Tennessee continued its reign for the majority of the second half, with its largest lead by 23 points with ten minutes to go, but Georgia did not let up.

As the Bulldogs put pressure on, Tennessee started to get uncomfortable giving the ball up 11 times and letting Georgia score 55 second-half points to keep it close in the final few minutes.

Despite the Bulldogs effort, Tennessee prevailed picking up their seventh conference win besting Georgia 89-81.

Five-star freshmen duo Jaden Springer and Keon Johnson continue to impress. Springer ended the night with a career-high 30 points, scoring a whopping 53 points alone over the team’s past two games.

Johnson ended the night with 11 points. Santiago Vescovi added 19 points shooting 42.9% from the perimeter and a perfect 8-8 from the charity stripe. Josiah-Jordan James, who’s been a consistent player for Tennessee all season long, added a career-high 18 points and six boards.

Up Next: No. 16 Tennessee hits the road to face LSU at 2 P.M.