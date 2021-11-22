KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After a great week of basketball, ending it by stunning No. 12 Texas in overtime, ESPN has named a Lady Vols guard as the Player of the Week.

With two ranked wins against No. 23 South Florida and No. 12 Texas, the Kellie Harper-led Lady Vols are feeling themselves, and one player, in particular, has been showing up in a big way.

Junior Jordan Horston is leading the Lady Vols in points (22 per game), rebounds (11.7 per game), and assists (3.3 per game) — not only that, but in their two big wins in the past week, she combined for 52 points, 24 rebounds, and 7 assists.

So, what’s next for the Lady Vols? They’ll round out November against Kansas and Oklahoma State before a tight-packed December including two ranked games against No. 25 Virginia Tech (Dec. 5) and No. 7 Stanford (Dec. 18).