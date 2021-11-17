KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The first real test of the season for No. 17 Tennessee basketball begins with facing No. 5 Villanova on Saturday and follows up with either No. 18 North Carolina or No. 6 Purdue on Sunday.

Coach Rick Barnes has been free-flowing with the Vols’ lineup, giving nearly every playing some minutes on the floor. That includes Sunday’s contest with East Tennessee State University when 16 different players saw action.

This weekend at the Hall of Fame Tip-Off, the Vols will look to solidify who gets the bulk of the minutes.

Barnes said, “Our rotation will be based on reliability, what we can expect every time we put someone in. Can they be consistent with it? Also, I like to think that we are going to continue with our player development. We have guys that we know we have to continue to develop over the course of the year that can help us get where we really want to go. There’s not one guy in our program that can’t look at the tape and say I have to get better in this area or that area, whatever it may be.”

He added that the rotation will be a game-by-game decision.