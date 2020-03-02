No. 19 Tennessee baseball stays unbeaten; leads nation in home runs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After a pair of rally-back wins over George Washington earned Tennessee the series win, the Vols never trailed in game three’s 10-0 victory over the Colonials to secure the sweep.



Sophomore Connor Pavolony set the tone for Tennessee’s fifth double-digit scoring outing of the season by blasting a two-run shot to left in the bottom of the first. The home run was his third of the season, surpassing his home run total from 2019.



The Vols earned their 10th multi-home run game of the season in the bottom of the fifth when redshirt junior belted a three-run shot to right to give Tennessee a 7-0 lead.



The plate efforts of Pavolony and Lipcius marked the 21st and 22nd home runs of the season for Tennessee, who now leads the nation in home runs. Thirteen different Tennessee players have hit home runs, while six Vols have multiple homers.



After pitching two innings and getting the save in Friday’s game, Sean Hunley started the game for Tennessee. The junior surrendered no runs and gave up two hits in his two innings of work. Jackson Leath received the win for Tennessee, improving to 3-0 on the season. Leath pitched four shutout innings while giving up just two hits and striking out six batters.



Elijah Pleasants, Drew Gilbert, and Kody Davidson pitched one inning apiece after Leath exited, giving up a combined three hits. Sunday’s shutout marks the third of Tennessee’s season.



UP NEXT: Tennessee hosts Longwood on Tuesday, March 3rd at 6 p.m. at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.