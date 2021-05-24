No. 2 seed Vols set to take the field in 2021 SEC Baseball Tournament

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols will have to wait until Day Two of the SEC Baseball Tournament for its first game after securing the No. 2 seed SEC East Division.

The first round matchups in the tourney are single elimination where the second round is shifted to double elimination.

The Vols will either hit the diamond against No. 10 Alabama, No. 7 seeded South Carolina at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The tournament is taking place in Hoover, Alabama, and the conference champion will be crowned Sunday, May 30.