No. 21 Tennessee adding guard Santiago Vescovi later this month

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes reacts to a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Memphis Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Rick Barnes says the 21st-ranked Volunteers will be adding point guard Santiago Vescovi to their roster later this month but notes that the newcomer probably won’t play this season.

Barnes said Friday that the Vols expect to have Vescovi on campus by Dec. 28. Tennessee officials said Vescovi signed with Tennessee earlier this year and has been academically cleared.

Vescovi will be eligible to play for Tennessee as soon as he arrives on campus, but Barnes said the guard is “highly unlikely” to play for the Vols this season.

“It’s hard enough to learn when you’ve been around a while,” Barnes said. “He’s young, but he’s coming in and we’re excited. Our team’s excited. We’re looking forward to him getting here.”

Vescovi is from Uruguay but was playing for the NBA Global Academy in Australia. He was rated as the No. 29 point guard and No. 183 prospect in the 2020 class according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports. Recruiting sites have listed Vescovi as 6-foot-2.

Tennessee (7-3) will try to end a two-game skid Saturday when it hosts Jacksonville State (4-7).