No. 23 Lady Vols sweep Morehead State

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Lady Vols made it back-to-back sweeps over Morehead State Sunday afternoon.

“I thought today, we played a much cleaner match than we did on Friday,” said Lady Vols coach Eve Rackham Watts. “What I liked was the fact that we got to play the same team back-to-back, I think that’s going to serve us well later on in the year.”

The Lady Vols made history in the match. It’s just the second time in the rally-scoring era, Tennessee finished the match without any attacks being blocked.

Morgahn Fingall was once again leading the charge for UT. The junior racked up 16 kills, four digs and three blocks. Her counterpart Breana Runnels tallied 12 kills, nine digs and a block.

Knoxville native Lily Felts scored her third double-double of the season. She had 10 kills and 10 digs putting her at 20 career double-doubles. She becomes just the 10th Lady Vol to reach 20.

“I keep telling them that I think, as this team gets better, week by week, I think our confidence is going to keep growing,” said Rackham Watts. “The trust is going to keep growing. It’s an experienced group, but we still played a few different players in different spots. I think we’re still settling into a few key roles, but I like what we’ve done. I think that we were way better today than we were on Friday, which is a good sign for us.”

The Lady Vols will head to West Lafayette, Indiana, for the Stacey Clark Classic. Tennessee will face Purdue Fort Wayne and Jacksonville State on Friday. They will finish the classic against the host, Purdue, on Saturday.