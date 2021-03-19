No. 5 Tennessee’s offense falls flat in NCAA opener; Vols fall to No. 12 Oregon State, 70-56

Oregon State guard Ethan Thompson (5) drives on Tennessee guard Jaden Springer (11) during the second half of a men’s college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WATE) – Tennessee’s trip to Indianapolis was a short one, as the No. 5 Vols offense fell flat against the 12-seeded Oregon State in the opening round, 70-56. The win was the first NCAA tournament win for the Beavers since March 18th, 1982.

The Vols woes started early as Tennessee tallied a mere 19-points in the first half, the fewest first-half points in its 46-game NCAA Tournament history with 19 today from Tuner Sports Ernie Johnson. Tennessee shot 33.3 percent from the field, going 5-for-26 from three-point range.

Meanwhile the Beavers, seemingly, couldn’t miss shooting 48.2% from the field. The Beavers were unexpectedly led in scoring by senior Roman Silva, who poured in career-high 16-points. Silva averaged 5.3 points per game this season and combined for just 11 points in three games in the Pac-12 tournament. Oregon State had a total of four players in double digits including Jarod Lucas (14 points), Ethan Thompson (13 points), and Zach Reichle (10 points).

Tennessee, who was picked to win the SEC and looked at by many analysts as a potential Final Four team, see their season end in the opening round of the NCAA tournament holding a final record of 18-9 (10-7 in conference play).