KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With 249 points, the Vols have put up more points this season, than they did in the entirety of the 2020 season under Jeremy Pruitt, and it’s the first quarter where they’re doing the most damage.

After the 28-point first quarter against South Carolina, Tennessee has outscored their opponents 101-13 in the first quarter of games in 2021. The Vols lead the Gamecocks 38-7 at the half, but the offense couldn’t find the end zone in the third quarter. Coach Josh Heupel says the lack of scoring was due to a lack of focus, and that it’s something they’ll have to clean up after being outscored 13-7 in the second half.

“I talked about it after the game, being on that competitive edge and being on the right side of it. There’s a really fine line and we were not on the right side of it. That’s why your focus isn’t where it needs to be and that’s why some simple everyday things that you need to be doing, weren’t done at the level that we need them to be done at.”

Offensive lineman Jerome Carvin added, “We kind of dragged out of it. We have to have the same mental focus and be locked in as we did in the first quarter. I feel like that’s the main thing that happened in the third quarter.”

No. 13 Ole Miss is also no stranger to scoring points, especially following the fireworks in a top 25 matchup against Arkansas, but snuck one out 52-51 in Oxford.

So far, Ole Miss’ offense, lead by former Tennessee coach Lane Kiffin has scored 43, 54, 61, 21 and 52 points in their four wins and one loss thus far this season. Tennessee has scored 38, 34, 56, 14, 62 and 45 so far in their four wins and two losses.

It will be a 7:30 p.m. primetime matchup for the Vols and Rebels in Neyland Stadium on Oct. 16. The Vols are about to face the toughest stretch of its 2021 schedule as it will face No. 13 Ole Miss, No. 5 Alabama, No. 11 Kentucky, and No. 1 Georgia — before it finishes off the year against South Alabama and Vanderbilt.